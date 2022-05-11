TORFAEN residents are being asked to plant sunflower seeds in their gardens this spring to celebrate local foster carers, as part of the annual Foster Care Fortnight campaign.
The theme this year is #FosteringCommunities - celebrating the strength and resilience of fostering communities and all they do to ensure children are safely cared for and supported to thrive.
From foster carers who have shown dedication over many years, to those just starting their fostering journey, by planting a sunflower, the aim is to pay tribute to the work they do to nurture, nourish and help give children a better future.
Residents who wish to get involved in planting flowers are able to collect sunflower seeds at the following locations:
- Tesco, Pontypool foyer - Thursday May 12, 10am-4pm;
- Cwmbran Shopping - Wednesday May 18, 10am-4pm;
- Asda, Cwmbran - Friday May 20, 10am-4pm.
As part of the campaign, all foster carers in Torfaen will receive flowers delivered to their home, as a thank you for the work they do all year round.
Foster Care Fortnight runs until May 22.
