HERE is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:
• The Welsh Government have made an order for the ‘stopping up’ of Telford Street in Newport. This will be for an irregular shaped length of highway located on the northern edge of Telford Street, in between Dudley Street and Walsall Street, with a maximum length of 17.3 metres and a maximum width of two metres. A second has been made for the same are at a maximum length of 20 metres and width of two metres to be improved. All work is part of a development for 54 residential units and access.
• Gareth Lyndon Jones, trading as GLJ Recycling Limited, of Lower Chapel Bridge Yard, Chapel Farm Industrial Estate, Cwmcarn is applying to change an existing licence. The change would allow the company to keep an extra five goods vehicles and no trailers at the operating centre on Lower Chapel Bridge Yard.
• The Welsh Government have made an order for the ‘stopping up’ of Malthouse Lane in Llantarnam, Cwmbran. This will be for an irregular shaped length of highway located east of the junction between Newport Road and The Maltings, heading in a south-easterly direction and connecting to a point on Malthouse Lane, with a maximum length of 200 metres and a maximum width of six metres. A second has been made for the same are at a maximum length of 205 metres and width of two metres to be improved. All work is part of a development for 165 units with associated landscaping and infrastructure works, a new highway for access to the development new footway with tactile crossing points and cycle path.
• Jade Leisure Limited is applying for a betting licence (other) under section 159 of the Gambling Act 2005 for Star Sports, 6 Gwent Square, Cwmbran NP44 1PN.
• Verhoek Europe is applying to change and existing vehicle goods operators licence at Unit G, Cwmdraw Industrial Estate, Ebbw Vale, NP23 5AE. If approved, the licence will allow the company to keep five goods vehicles and five trailers at their operating centre on the site.
