HERE is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

• The Welsh Government have made an order for the ‘stopping up’ of Telford Street in Newport. This will be for an irregular shaped length of highway located on the northern edge of Telford Street, in between Dudley Street and Walsall Street, with a maximum length of 17.3 metres and a maximum width of two metres. A second has been made for the same are at a maximum length of 20 metres and width of two metres to be improved. All work is part of a development for 54 residential units and access.