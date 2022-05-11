PS5S are back in stock at Amazon today, but you will have to act quick.

The in-demand consoles are available to customers with Prime Membership from Amazon UK.

The Playstation 5 remains the most sought-after gadget on the planet right now with gamers desperately trying to get their hands on a new console.

You can try and get your hands on a PS5 from Amazon here.

🚨 PlayStation 5 in stock NOW at Amazon!



🛍️ Prime Members Only



🔗 PS5: https://t.co/p4mpc9yLIp

🔗 PS5 Digital: https://t.co/Y1bYFHeYMr



🎮 Track PS5: https://t.co/HdiDBK76ti



As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. #ad pic.twitter.com/l7uDYwQkQx — PS5 Stock UK (@PS5StockAlertUK) May 11, 2022

Since its November 2020 release, Brits have found it nearly impossible to find a Playstation 5.

Whenever new stock lands, it is picked up within seconds and often sells out within a minute.

Demand has been so great that many retailers have brought in new rules to avoid scalpers taking advantage of the system for profit.

Game said: “PlayStation 5's continue to be in very high demand and that demand far outweighs current supply.

“We have strong measures in place to help ensure that our ‘1 per customer’ statement is maintained to allow for as many individual customers to successfully purchase as possible.

“All pre-orders are subject to automatic checks.

“Order updates take place after a customer will have received a valid order confirmation email.

“At the present time these orders are still pre-orders and as such no payments have yet been taken from customers.

“Payments will commence once our order checks have been completed.”