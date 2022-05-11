VIDEO game giant Electronic Arts has revealed the FIFA football game title will be coming to an end as we know it.

EA released its first FIFA title in 1993 and has controlled the hugely successful franchise ever since.

Publishers have revealed the FIFA series will be rebranded as EA SPORTS FC.

FIFA 23 will be the last before EA rebrand

One final FIFA release - FIFA 23 - will be the last before EA Sports FC hits the shelves in 2023.

David Jackson, vice president at EA Sports, said the change in directions would help build a “brand for the future”.

He told the BBC: "The world of football and the world of entertainment are changing, and they clash within our product.

"In the future our players will demand of us the ability to be more expansive in that offering. At the moment, we engage in play as a primary form of interactive experience. Soon, watching and creating content are going to be equally as important for fans.

"Under the licensing conventions that we had agreed with Fifa 10 years ago, there were some restrictions that weren't going to allow us to be able to build those experiences for players."

EA Sports FC

EA will continue to make football video games, but from 2023 it will be under the banner of EA Sports FC.

Gameplay mechanics and modes are likely to remain the same however a broader range of experiences will be on offer to gamers.

Confirmation comes after developers publicly slammed FIFA over the exclusivity of their branding.

In a statement on the EA website, they said: “After nearly 30 years of creating genre-defining interactive football experiences, we will soon begin an exciting new era.

“Next year, EA SPORTS FC will become the future of football from EA SPORTS. Alongside our 300+ license partners across the sport, we’re ready to take global football experiences to new heights, on behalf of all football fans around the world.”

The statement continues: “Everything you love about our games will be part of EA SPORTS FC – the same great experiences, modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes will be there. Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs and VOLTA Football will all be there.

“Our unique licensing portfolio of more than 19,000+ players, 700+ teams, 100+ stadiums and 30 leagues that we’ve continued to invest in for decades will still be there, uniquely in EA SPORTS FC. That includes exclusive partnerships with the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, the MLS – and more to come.”