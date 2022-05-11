TWO fundraisers have been launched in memory of a teenager who died in a car crash in Monmouthshire.

Earlier today - Wednesday, May 11 - Gwent Police confirmed the death of 18-year-old Dafydd Hughes, from Abertysswg, in Caerphilly County Borough.

He was travelling in a Ford Focus which was involved in a two car collision on the B4235 Usk Road at around 1.30pm on Sunday, May 1.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead.

In the days that followed, tributes have been posted, and two fundraisers have been launched in his memory.

Fundraisers launched

The first fundraiser, posted by Kayleigh Jones on behalf of Dafydd’s aunt Laura Hughes, is looking to raise £2,000 towards the funeral costs.

The post reads: “I have had permission from Dafydd's auntie Laura Hughes to set this up to help to pay towards funeral costs for Dafydd.

“Daf sadly passed away in a fatal car accident that happened (Sunday) at around 1.30pm.

“My heart breaks for my cousins and all of Dafs family, so so tragic.”

At the time of writing, it has raised £1,890.

It can be viewed online here.

A second fundraiser has also been posted, hoping to raise funds for the same purpose.

Organised by Steven Evans-Jones, Emma Frowen, and Tigan Bosley, the appeal reads: “We have been asked by the family of Dafydd Hughes to set up this fundraising page to raise funds in memory of Dafydd.

“Dafydd tragically died on Sunday, May 8, 2022. As you can imagine, Dafydd's family and friends are heartbroken.

“We are seeking to raise as much money as possible to support the family with costs associated with his funeral. Please, please donate to keep the memory of Dafydd forever with us.”

At this time, £435 has been raised, with a goal of £1,500 set.

This can be viewed here.

Tribute from the family

A tribute from the family, released by Gwent Police, reads: “We as a family are truly heartbroken.

“Dafydd had just turned eighteen, he had his whole life ahead of him.

“He was a very kind and loving boy who worshipped his family. He was a good friend to many people and had that little something about him. If you only met him for a minute, he would touch a place in your heart.

“Dafydd made the most of his life and was always smiling. He loved fishing and going to dog shows. He was a proper boy.

“Dafydd was a loving son, grandson, brother, nephew and dear friend and will be greatly missed.”

The latest update on the investigation into the crash can be found here.