THERE are a number of new faces on Torfaen council following Thursday’s election.
Here is a list of all the new councillors who have been elected.
For a full list of all the councillors elected, click here.
Blaenavon
- Liam Cowles – Labour
- Nick Horler – Independent
Fairwater
- Jayne Watkins – Labour
- Llanfrechfa and Ponthir
- Karl Gauden – Labour
Llantarnam
- Nick Jones – Independent
Llanyrafon
- David Williams – Labour
New Inn
- Nick Byrne – Labour
- Jon James – Labour
- Rosemary Matthews – Labour
Panteg
- Nathan Yeowell – Labour
Pontnewydd
- Sue Morgan – Labour
Pontnewynydd and Snatchwood
- Alfie Best – Labour
- Nicholas Simons – Labour
Pontypool Fawr
- Mark Jones – Independent
- Caroline Price – Labour
St Dials
- Catherine Bonera – Independent
Upper Cwmbran
- Lucy Williams – Labour
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here