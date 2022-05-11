THERE are a number of new faces on Torfaen council following Thursday’s election.

Here is a list of all the new councillors who have been elected.

For a full list of all the councillors elected, click here.

Blaenavon

  • Liam Cowles – Labour
  • Nick Horler – Independent

Fairwater

  • Jayne Watkins – Labour
  • Llanfrechfa and Ponthir
  • Karl Gauden – Labour

Llantarnam

  • Nick Jones – Independent

Llanyrafon

  • David Williams – Labour

New Inn

  • Nick Byrne – Labour
  • Jon James – Labour
  • Rosemary Matthews – Labour

Panteg

  • Nathan Yeowell – Labour

Pontnewydd

  • Sue Morgan – Labour

Pontnewynydd and Snatchwood

  • Alfie Best – Labour
  • Nicholas Simons – Labour

Pontypool Fawr

  • Mark Jones – Independent
  • Caroline Price – Labour

St Dials

  • Catherine Bonera – Independent

Upper Cwmbran

  • Lucy Williams – Labour