MORE than half of the councillors elected in Monmouthshire will be new to the council.

The political landscape of the council has changed dramatically following Thursday’s election, with the Conservative group losing its majority, the Liberal Democrats losing all three of its members, gains for the Labour group and the first Green Party councillor elected.

Here’s a look at the new councillors who have been elected. For a full list of all the councillors elected click here.

Bulwark and Thornwell

  • Sue Riley – Labour

Caldicot Castle

  • Rachel Garrick – Labour

Caldicot Cross

  • Jackie Strong – Labour

Cantref

  • Sara Burch – Labour

Chepstow Castle and Larkfield

  • Paul Griffiths – Labour
  • Dale Rooke – Labour

Croesonen

  • Su McConnel – Labour

Crucorney

  • David Wynne Hughes Jones – Independent

Drybridge

  • Catrin Maby – Labour

Gobion Fawr

  • Alistair Klaas Neill – Conservative

Goetre Fawr

  • Jan Butler – Conservative

Grofield

  • Laura Wright – Labour

Llanbadoc and Usk

  • Meirion Howells – Independent
  • Tony Kear – Conservative

Llanelly Hill

  • Mary Ann Shelley Brocklesby – Labour

Llanfoist and Govilon

  • Ben Callard – Labour
  • Tomos Dafydd Davies – Conservative

Llangybi Fawr

  • Fay Bromfield – Conservative

Llantilio Crossenny

  • Ian Chandler – Green Party

Magor East with Undy

  • John Crook – Labour
  • Angela Marie Sandles – Labour

Mitchel Troy and Trellech United

  • Jayne Elizabeth McKenna – Conservative

Osbaston

  • Jane Lesley Lucas – Conservative

Overmonnow

  • Steven Garratt – Labour

Rogiet

  • Peter Strong – Labour

Severn

  • Maria Marinella Stevens – Labour

Town

  • Catherine Fookes – Labour

West End

  • Jill Bond – Labour

Wyesham

  • Emma Bryn – Independent