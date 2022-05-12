MORE than half of the councillors elected in Monmouthshire will be new to the council.
The political landscape of the council has changed dramatically following Thursday’s election, with the Conservative group losing its majority, the Liberal Democrats losing all three of its members, gains for the Labour group and the first Green Party councillor elected.
Here’s a look at the new councillors who have been elected. For a full list of all the councillors elected click here.
Bulwark and Thornwell
- Sue Riley – Labour
Caldicot Castle
- Rachel Garrick – Labour
Caldicot Cross
- Jackie Strong – Labour
Cantref
- Sara Burch – Labour
Chepstow Castle and Larkfield
- Paul Griffiths – Labour
- Dale Rooke – Labour
Croesonen
- Su McConnel – Labour
Crucorney
- David Wynne Hughes Jones – Independent
Drybridge
- Catrin Maby – Labour
Gobion Fawr
- Alistair Klaas Neill – Conservative
Goetre Fawr
- Jan Butler – Conservative
Grofield
- Laura Wright – Labour
Llanbadoc and Usk
- Meirion Howells – Independent
- Tony Kear – Conservative
Llanelly Hill
- Mary Ann Shelley Brocklesby – Labour
Llanfoist and Govilon
- Ben Callard – Labour
- Tomos Dafydd Davies – Conservative
Llangybi Fawr
- Fay Bromfield – Conservative
Llantilio Crossenny
- Ian Chandler – Green Party
Magor East with Undy
- John Crook – Labour
- Angela Marie Sandles – Labour
Mitchel Troy and Trellech United
- Jayne Elizabeth McKenna – Conservative
Osbaston
- Jane Lesley Lucas – Conservative
Overmonnow
- Steven Garratt – Labour
Rogiet
- Peter Strong – Labour
Severn
- Maria Marinella Stevens – Labour
Town
- Catherine Fookes – Labour
West End
- Jill Bond – Labour
Wyesham
- Emma Bryn – Independent
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here