THE Met Office has shared its verdict on news the UK is braced for the hottest summer in 50 years with five heatwaves predicted in the months ahead.

The national weather service has spoken out amid reports Brits will enjoy months of sweltering heat as the British summertime gets underway.

The Met Office’s three-month weather outlook suggests the UK will enjoy warmer temperatures with the probability of hot weather almost double that of recent years. Forecasters said there is a “40 per cent chance” this summer “will be significantly hotter than average” with just a 10 per cent probability that temperatures will be cooler.

Bank Holidays to look forward to in 2022

When does the heatwave start? Met Office shares verdict on reports of 'five heatwaves' this summer

Meteorologists at the Met Office shared the update as James Madden, weather forecaster at Exacta Weather predicted “four or five major heatwaves” this summer.

He said: “The overall summer forecast is now pointing towards at least four or five major heatwaves. These will build throughout the summer months, but at the moment, August looks the most likely to bring these blasts of very hot weather.

“The first major spell of summer could arrive as soon as late May.” It comes amid reports the UK could have a new hottest day of the year by the end of the week.

Ladbrokes slash odds on record-breaking summer

Ladbrokes is offering odds of 4/1 on the record summer temperature of 38.7C being surpassed this year.

The bookmaker’s spokesman, Alex Apati, said: “The odds suggest record-breaking temperatures could well be on the cards as we prepare to strap in and strip off for a summer scorcher."