ARGUS readers have been sharing their thoughts on whether they would get a fourth covid jab.

It comes after discussions around whether a fourth covid vaccine would be necessary to protect against the virus have ramped up in recent weeks.

Research is continuing to assess the levels of protection people have after vaccination, and for the length of time that this protection lasts.

People aged 75 years and over, those in care homes and those aged 12 years and over with a weakened immune system have already been offered a fourth (or fifth in some cases) jab in the form of the spring booster.

As speculation around whether a fourth covid jab will be rolled out more widely, Argus readers have shared their thoughts on whether they would have another vaccine if it was offered to them on our Facebook page.

Phillip Littler was in favour of having a fourth jab.

“The sooner the better me,” he said.

“I’d have an extra one every week if it stopped me catching things. Just wish they could develop a vaccine that stops you catching colds.”

Dan Jenkins said: “Why wouldn’t I? As more variants develop over time, I want to remain protected against them as much as possible. I bet most of the people saying they’ll never have more covid vaccinations would still have flu jabs every winter.”

Sue Peniston also said she’d have a fourth vaccine.

“Having little in the way of side effects, yes if it means protecting myself and others,” she said.

However, there are plenty of readers who feel the current three recommended jabs is sufficient enough protection against covid.

“No way, I’m done,” said Cheryl Williams.

Keri Webb, who was reluctant to get the third booster jab, said: “I feel the same way as I felt about the third, I didn’t have it. I’ve had two and that’s it for me.”

Julie Hoskins and Steve Davies also feel that three is enough.

“I’m done after three jabs, ta!” Ms Hoskins said.

“Three is enough for me and third time lucky, not at all. I lost a day’s work.” Mr Davies said.