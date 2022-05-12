A MAN who threatened to post revenge porn showing a woman was handed a suspended prison sentence and slapped with a restraining order.

Nathan Stewart Perry, 32, from Pontypool, admitted threatening to disclose a private sexual photograph of a woman, or film without her consent with the intention of causing her distress.

He also pleaded guilty to assault by beating against her and causing criminal damage to her clothes.

The offences took place between August and September 2021, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

Perry, of Ivy Dene Close, Trevethin, was jailed for 22 weeks, suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, made the subject of a three-year restraining order and told to pay £920 in compensation and costs.