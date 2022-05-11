WHO Knows Wins, the innovative sports social betting app, are hosting a fanzone experience for this year’s highly anticipated FA Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea on 14th May.
The fan-focused event will bring supporters as close to being at the real thing as they can get with big screens, snacks at half time and prizes to be won on interactive games. Football fans and supporters of both clubs are welcome along to the event emanating upstairs at The Philharmonic on St. Mary’s Street in Cardiff on 14th May with build up for the final beginning from 2:30pm ahead of kick off at 4:45pm.
Entry to the event can be secured by downloading the Who Knows Wins app and completing the simple registration process. On the day, players will be able to make their predictions on the game in a league with a prize pot of £1,000!
An Experience for fans by fans
The Who Knows Wins app prides itself on putting fans first and will now gear up to host its first fanzone experience in the heart of Cardiff guaranteeing no better place for football fans to come together and soak up the atmosphere with friends and family.
The excitement on the day will build towards kick off with attendees encouraged to make their predictions for the game on the app with a variety of yes/no match markets including: full-time result, both teams to score and more! Will Liverpool take home another trophy in their quest to achieve an unprecedented quadruple? Or can Chelsea exact revenge after their defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s side earlier this year on penalties in the EFL Cup final?
Experience all the drama, all the tackles, and all the goals at the Who Knows Wins fanzone on Saturday 14th May at The Philharmonic in Cardiff!
You must be aged 18 or older to register with Who Knows Wins.
- Free, confidential help and support to anyone who’s worried about their – or someone else’s – gambling is available at begambleaware.org
