WHO Knows Wins, the innovative sports social betting app, are hosting a fanzone experience for this year’s highly anticipated FA Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea on 14th May.

The fan-focused event will bring supporters as close to being at the real thing as they can get with big screens, snacks at half time and prizes to be won on interactive games. Football fans and supporters of both clubs are welcome along to the event emanating upstairs at The Philharmonic on St. Mary’s Street in Cardiff on 14th May with build up for the final beginning from 2:30pm ahead of kick off at 4:45pm.