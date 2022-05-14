THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,600-plus members and we’ve been asking them to pick five photographs which tell a story for them.

Today we meet Larry Wilkie, of Undy.

He said: "I work at the brewery in Magor, and have done so since the end of 2009.

"I love photography as I always enjoy capturing moments, whether they be of people, pets, landscapes, sunsets or wildlife, and I always enjoy the challenge of trying to improve my skills."

This picture makes me happy: I love taking pictures of birds, and the robin is one of my favourites. They are beautiful birds and their song is just wonderful.

This picture makes me sad: Our lovely dog Smudger, who was with us from a puppy until she passed away last year at the age of 16.

This picture makes me laugh: We took our dog, Millie (the one at the front) to a private park where she met up with Stella and Stanley, who belong to our son Dan and his fiancee Kate. They had such an amazing time together and we seemed to spend most of our time there laughing with the dogs.

This picture is very special to me: Of all the pictures I have taken and posted on social media, this is the one I have received the most positive comments on. So thrilled with how it came out. My wife, Dot, takes a lot of the credit though as she first saw the scene while we were out walking at Black Rock, and she called me over to it.

This picture makes me dream of something: I love a sunset scene, and it always makes me dream of being somewhere beautiful, away from everyday life where everyone can relax and be happy.