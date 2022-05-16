A NUMBER of teams and staff members in Gwent's Aneurin Bevan University Health Board have been recognised for achievements and innovations in cancer services over the last two years.

Moondance Cancer Initiative has listed four individuals or teams from the health board on the shortlists for their Moondance Cancer Awards.

Michelle Worwood and Bernadette Tenorio - who are both clinical nurse specialists - the Breast Unit; and the Lung Cancer Team have all made the shortlists for their categories.

The two teams have been shortlisted in the Response to Covid category, while both clinical nurse specialists have been shortlisted in the Emerging Leaders’ Non-Medical and Nursing category.

125 nominations were received from across Wales, with 62 organisations and individuals selected for the shortlist in 11 categories.

The awards will be held on Thursday, June 16, at Depot, Cardiff, hosted by BBC presenter and Welsh favourite, Jason Mohammed.

Commenting on the Moondance Cancer Awards, Dr Megan Mathias, chief executive of Moondance Cancer Initiative said: “In hosting these awards, we want to thank the people who work tirelessly across all stages of cancer detection, diagnosis and treatment pathways while inspiring tomorrow’s solutions for survival.

"These awards really showcase that improvement is both possible and is happening across Wales’ cancer services.

“Finding the joy in work is vitally important to achieving our shared goal of a Wales where more people survive cancer. We hope this night of celebration will help to rekindle that sense of joy, acknowledge the achievements of the past, and look forward to the extraordinary ones yet to come.”

For more information on the awards, visit: https://moondance-cancer.wales/awards