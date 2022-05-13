A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

SOPHIE BARRETT, 25, of Oliphant Circle, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Moorland Park on November 14, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOSHUA ASPELL, 24, of Bryn Bevan, Newport, was ordered to pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a mino moto motorcycle without insurance and without a licence on Albany Street on October 5, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOSHUA RICHARDS, 30, of Penllwyn Estate, Llanelly Hill, near Abergavenny, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Mount Pleasant on September 20, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

OJAY JAMES, 31, of Longfellow Gardens, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty and possession of amphetamine at Caerphilly Cwtch on March 4.

RUSSELL PALMER, 35, of Longfellow Gardens, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £931 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted an offence under the Malicious Communications Act on January 13.

STEFAN VINE, 34, of Argosy Way, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on Corporation Road on August 15, 2021.

He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 18 months and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

CLAYTON GULLIS, 31, of Gladstone Place, Sebastopol, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4042 on November 4, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KELLY MEDHUSRT, 36, of Golf Road, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £597 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on King Street, Brynmawr, on November 5, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEE MEEK, 38, of East Side Row, Cwmtillery, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on High Street, Blackwood, on November 3, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

NASIR MUSE, 26, of Commercial Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on the SDR on November 18, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KARZAN TOFIQ, 26, of St Johns Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Caerphilly Road, Nelson, on November 15, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARIANA PREDA, 51, of Marshfield Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SUMERA ISHAQ, 33, of Barthropp Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MUFUTAU KAZEEM, aged 39, of Bailey Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £588 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence on Lliswerry Road on November 14, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHANE JOHN ROBERTSHAW, 31, of Tydu View, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Ebenezer Drive on November 4, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.