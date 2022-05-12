BRITAIN is reportedly set to bask in a "mini-heatwave" this weekend with high pressure apparently going to send temperatures soaring to highs of 25 degrees.
However, Gwent obviously didn't get the memo, as - despite sunny skies forecast throughout - temperatures in the region will remain in the mid-teens for the most part.
Tomorrow (Friday), it will be a largely bright, sunny day according to the Met Office.
Temperatures will, in Newport, peak at around 16 degrees, or 15 in Ebbw Vale.
Saturday will be slightly warmer, but cloudier too.
Temperatures in Newport should reach around 17 degrees, with similar conditions forecast for the north of the region in Ebbw Vale.
Sunday looks to be the best day, with more sun forecast the cloud and temperatures reaching their highest point of the weekend - at 18 degrees.
However, those further north may have to dodge the showers - with temperatures in Ebbw Vale only predicted to reach 15 degrees.
