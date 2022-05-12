A NEWPORT man is wanted by police in connection with an assault investigation.

Gwent Police are appealing for information to find 22-year-old Ellis Driscoll.

Officers would like to speak to him in connection with an assault investigation as he could have information to assist their enquiries.

He also has known links to Barry.

"If you have any information on his whereabouts then call 101, quoting 2200118787, or you can send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter," a spokesperson for Gwent Police said.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."