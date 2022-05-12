A FURTHER five coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Wales, according to the latest figures.
Public Health Wales figures also show there have been another 101 covid cases reported nationwide.
Here's how many new cases have been reported today, by local authority area:
- Anglesey - 3
- Blaenau Gwent - 2
- Bridgend - 10
- Caerphilly - 3
- Cardiff - 15
- Carmarthenshire - 4
- Ceredigion - 5
- Conwy - 4
- Denbighshire - 0
- Flintshire - 1
- Gwynedd - 6
- Merthyr Tydfil - 2
- Monmouthshire - 6
- Neath Port Talbot - 3
- Newport - 4
- Pembrokeshire - 5
- Powys - 2
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 6
- Swansea - 6
- Torfaen - 8
- Vale of Glamorgan - 3
- Wrexham - 2
- Unknown location - 1
- Resident outside Wales – 1
