Nothing signals the start of the weekend like a tasty breakfast. Even better when you don’t have to cook one for yourself.
Whether you’re in the mood for a full cooked, stacked pancakes or all of the above, we’ve gone through Newport Tripadvisor reviews to see where you can find the best breakfast this weekend.
And these are the best spots in around the city for you to visit this weekend.
Best breakfasts in Newport
The Secret Garden Café
Where: Charles Street, Newport
Tripadvisor Rating: 4.5/5
What you said: “Everything was exceptional start to finish. lovely welcoming atmosphere, proper coffee tasted delicious, the breakfast was perfectly cooked and tasted incredible and the service was impeccable if I could add more positive adjectives I would.”
The Snug Restaurant
Where: High Street, Caerleon
Tripadvisor Rating: 4.5/5
What you said: “The staff were excellent and very friendly. The breakfast was outstanding. I visited the snug for a birthday treat and was not disappointed. The new layout is clean and tidy and the new pizza oven looks great.”
Bar Piazza
Where: John Frost Square, Newport
Tripadvisor Rating: 5/5
What you said: “Always a warm welcome from friendly staff and good service. The buttermilk pancakes with maple syrup and bacon are a great way to start the day.”
