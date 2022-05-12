A LARGE quantity of jewellery has been reported stolen from a property in Castleton.
The items are believed to have been taken in a burglary in Tynewydd Drive on Friday, April 15
Police staff investigator Beth Jones said: "The burglary is believed to have occurred at some point between 9am and 11pm Friday, April 15.
"Many of these items are unique and hold a significant amount of sentimental value to the victim.
"We would be interested in speaking to anyone who can help our enquiries, especially if you believe that you’ve seen any of the items, or anyone has tried to sell you something which could match the description of those taken."
Anybody who has information can contact the police via direct messages on social media or by calling 101.
Communications should include the log reference 2200125075.
To report information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
The jewellery items reported stolen:
- One pair of 18-carat gold round earrings with indents
- One brushed silver bangle with amber and amber pendant on a silver chain set
- One silver bracelet in a chain style
- One pair of square-shaped amber clip-on earrings
- One pair of pear-shaped amber clip-on earrings
- Two pairs of silver clip-on earrings
- One Lorgnette marcasite - a magnifying glass on a silver-coloured chain
- One bespoke lapis lazuli designed in gold
- One white gold and gold Victorian Chain
- One silver chain necklace
- One matching silver pendant and earring set
- Two Omega gold bracelet watches
- One Tisell white gold watch
- One white gold and gold fine chain
- One set of long black beads
- Further chains and costume jewellery including a green necklace
