A LARGE quantity of jewellery has been reported stolen from a property in Castleton.

The items are believed to have been taken in a burglary in Tynewydd Drive on Friday, April 15

Police staff investigator Beth Jones said: "The burglary is believed to have occurred at some point between 9am and 11pm Friday, April 15.

"Many of these items are unique and hold a significant amount of sentimental value to the victim.

"We would be interested in speaking to anyone who can help our enquiries, especially if you believe that you’ve seen any of the items, or anyone has tried to sell you something which could match the description of those taken."

Anybody who has information can contact the police via direct messages on social media or by calling 101.

Communications should include the log reference 2200125075.

To report information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The jewellery items reported stolen: