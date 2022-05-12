A TEENAGER with links to South Wales who has been missing for more than two weeks has been found - and three arrests have been made in connection with her disappearance.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of child abduction in connection with the disappearance of 15-year-old Maddie Thomas, who was reported missing on Tuesday, April 26.

But today (Thursday, May 12), Avon and Somerset Police confirmed that she had been located at an address in Bristol, at around 12.45pm.

The three men inside the address have been arrested, and are currently in police custody for questioning.

Police have confirmed that Maddie’s foster parents and family have been informed that she had been found.

At this time, she is said to be receiving specialist help and support.

It is asked that her privacy is respected, and for members of the public “not to speculate and to think about the impact it may have on Maddie and her loved ones”.

Statement from the police in full

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said: “At 12:45pm today officers located missing 15-year-old girl Maddie at an address in Bristol.

“Maddie had been missing from her home in the Southmead area of the city since 26 April.

“Three men inside the address have been arrested on suspicion of child abduction.

“Both Maddie’s foster parents and family have been informed.”

Meanwhile, detective inspector Laura Miller added: “We’re delighted to confirm Maddie has been found.

“Three men are in police custody and will soon be questioned by officers.

“We’re extremely grateful for all the support the public gave us in our search for Maddie and would like to reassure them she is now being provided with all the care and support she needs.

“We appreciate there is significant interest in this case and I’d ask people not to speculate and to think about the impact it may have on Maddie and her loved ones.”

Police are continuing to make enquiries into the disappearance at this time, it has been confirmed.