PRET A Manger has removed its chicken products due to health fears.

The sandwich chain is removing the products from the menu due to fears of salmonella contamination with suppliers.

The removal of the chicken products is a “precautionary measure” according to Pret.

A spokesman for Pret A Manger said: “As a precautionary measure, we've temporarily removed the majority of chicken items on our menu due to a potential food safety risk at one of our suppliers.

“We hope to have these products back in shops soon. We apologise for any inconvenience."

It comes after Aldi and the Food Standards Agency issued a food recall for the supermarket’s Eat + Go wraps, also as a result of salmonella fears.

The supermarket is recalling its Eat + Go Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap and Eat + Go Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap Triple because of the possible presence of salmonella in these products.

The affected wraps have best before dates of May 11 and May 12.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is warning customers not to eat the product.

The FSA said: “Aldi is recalling the above products. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.

“These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

“Our advice to consumers If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the nearest store for a full refund.

“Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.”