WITH Costa Coffee launching a new summer food and drinks range, we knew we had to try it for ourselves.

The menu includes drinks as well as toasties, sweet treats and more.

You can get your hands on the new menu items now as well as the returning drinks – Strawberry Lemonade and Lemonade.

Here’s what we thought about the new summer range at Costa Coffee.

(Left) Tropical Mango Bubble Frappé (top right) Chicken & Chorizo Panini (bottom right) Chocolate & Caramelised Biscuit Loaf Cake (Katie Collier/Canva)

Costa Coffee summer menu: A review

Chicken & Chorizo Panini

Chicken & Chorizo Panini (Katie Collier)

We tried the new range at lunch time and gave the new Chicken & Chorizo Panini a try.

The panini was a delicious option with its red pepper and paprika chutney giving it a great flavour.

It was toasted so had a lovely crunch to it too.

There was plenty of filling inside the panini and we’d recommend it as a light lunch option whether you’re at work or out and about.

Chocolate & Caramelised Biscuit Loaf Cake

Chocolate & Caramelised Biscuit Loaf Cake (Katie Collier)

Next, we tucked into the vegan Chocolate & Caramelised Biscuit Loaf Cake and the sponge tasted of caramel as well as the icing making it a nice treat.

While the sponge wasn’t dry, it wasn’t overly moist so that’d be our only criticism.

It makes for a great snack or pudding if, like us, you’re having more than one food item from the menu.

Tropical Mango Bubble Frappé

Tropical Mango Bubble Frappé (Katie Collier)

We were most excited to try the Tropical Mango Bubble Frappé which is a creamy mango drink, and to us it was like drinking a milkshake.

But not without a twist as the Frappé comes with bubbles that burst when you bite into them releasing a mango flavoured juice.

We’d rather the bubbles weren’t in the drink but if you’re looking to try a different drink to your usual Costa Coffee order, this is a good one.

You can shop the new summer range at Costa Coffee stores. It’s also available for Click & Collect or delivery via Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

