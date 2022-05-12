NEWPORT and the surrounding area is no stranger to weird and wonderful sights.

From unidentified items buried in a cemetery to cows stranded in a river, we have seen it all of late.

Thankfully, today’s headlines take us away from the weird and closer to the wonderful, as one Newport resident was able to capture an incredible sight on his doorbell camera.

Captured in the sky high above his home in the Rogerstone area of the city, Mike Hodge captured the moment a meteor, or a fireball, burned out in the sky.

The rare but dramatic scene came from out of the blue, with footage showing an otherwise quiet evening in the Newport suburb.

But, as quick as a flash, the bright light illuminated the night – moving across the sky with a distinctive tail to it.

The meteor spotted in the sky (Credit: Mike Hodge)

In barely a couple of seconds, it seemingly burned out, with the only remaining light coming from the streetlight down on earth.

The incredible moment caught on camera can be seen in the video above.

Across the UK, hundreds of people reported seeing a fireball in the sky last night (Wednesday, May 11).

It was reportedly seen at around 11.39pm.

Doorbell cameras and dashcams on the front of late night drive motorists are also said to have spotted the unusual phenomena.

There have also been reports that some people heard a sonic boom at around the same time.

According to the BBC, there were also reported sightings in Stockport, Southampton, London, Wigan, Manchester, Birmingham, Devon, Cornwall, Plymouth, and Somerset.

And, a map of reported sightings published to social media by a planetary scientist, shows that there were also sightings in mainland Europe, from as far afield as Luxembourg.