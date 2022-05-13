NEWPORT will be getting a new weekly market at the end of the month in a move which it is hoped will revitilise the high street.

Green Top Events is a Newport based company that specialises in the organisation of artisan food, craft and gift markets.

The company has established markets throughout South Wales and has recently had plans for a market in Usk greenlit after a series of trial markets.

The artisan market in Commercial Street will be held every Tuesday starting on May 31 and will be operated at a loss.

Gareth O'Sullivan, managing director, said that this is because the company want to give something back to the city they are based in and increase footfall in city.

Mr O'Sullivan said: "Newport is very close to our hearts.

"We want to try and revitalise the city centre and hopefully we can get something going on."

Traders will not be charged to take part, and Green Top is paying the street trading fees.

To begin with, it is expected that the market will attract 20 to 30 stalls.

Eventually, it is hoped that the market will expand to 35 to 40 stalls on a weekly basis.

To find out more, visit the Green Top website here.