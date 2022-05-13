A NEW “trendy café” could be coming to Blackwood high street, if plans are approved by Caerphilly County Borough Council.
According to the application, the former tanning studio at 79 High Street has been vacant for a couple of years and could soon sell a variety of different teas and coffees, in addition to homemade cakes, hot food, and milkshakes.
The application form states: “We believe the eatery shall add a dimension to this stretch of high street which otherwise is a little quieter and foot traffic is not as busy. This will attract more people to drop by and come to this end of street.”
Internal changes have been made to the property to turn it from a shop to a café – therefore the applicant is seeking to retain the current work and obtain planning permission for any further work.
The applicant intends for part of the property to be designated for the café and part will remain as a shop, they said dividing it will ensure that business rates are more affordable for prospective companies.
A decision on the application is expected to be made by planning officers by July 4.
