Ellie Davies, eight, of Blaenavon, shared this picture of her sausage dog Buddy, who loves sitting in the sunshine on the garden table.
Lloyd Miller, of Newport, sent in this picture of Grace, who was bred from his parents’ dog. He said: “Grace likes to keep busy going on long walks, meeting new dogs and making friends while on a walk. Grace likes to explore new areas by travelling on the train. Grace loves to splash and get wet to cool off on a hot day.”
Jacqui Hill sent in this picture of Charlie, a Welsh sheepdog loving the beach.
Melanie Samuel shared this picture of her bunnies, Ben and Holly.
Beckie Price sent in this picture of her two-year-old rescue dog Nala.
