HERE is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each week we bring you a selection of pictures which readers have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

South Wales Argus: Jackie Ann, of Newport, sent in this picture of her cat Flearoy.

Ellie Davies, eight, of Blaenavon, shared this picture of her sausage dog Buddy, who loves sitting in the sunshine on the garden table.

South Wales Argus: Lloyd Miller, of Newport, sent in this picture of Grace, who was bred from his parents' dog. He said: "Grace likes to keep busy going on long walks, meeting new dogs and making friends while on a walk. Grace likes to explore new areas by

Lloyd Miller, of Newport, sent in this picture of Grace, who was bred from his parents’ dog. He said: “Grace likes to keep busy going on long walks, meeting new dogs and making friends while on a walk. Grace likes to explore new areas by travelling on the train. Grace loves to splash and get wet to cool off on a hot day.”

South Wales Argus: Jacqui Hill sent in thisa picture of Charlie, a Welsh sheepdog loving the beach

Jacqui Hill sent in this picture of Charlie, a Welsh sheepdog loving the beach.

South Wales Argus: Melanie Samuel shared this picture of her bunnies, Ben and Holly

Melanie Samuel shared this picture of her bunnies, Ben and Holly.

South Wales Argus: Beckie Price sent in this picture of her two-year-old rescue dog Nala

Beckie Price sent in this picture of her two-year-old rescue dog Nala.