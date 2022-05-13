NEWPORT'S newest hotel, which dominates the city’s skyline, is set to open its doors today – with rooms starting from £79.

After years of work – partially delayed by the covid pandemic, the former office space inside Chartist Tower - also home to the Argus - has now been transformed into a 135-bedroom four-star hotel.

The Mercure Hotel, which is being operated by Interstate Hotels, was given the green light by council planning bosses in June 2018, and nearly four years later, it is set to open for business today (Friday, May 13).

Hotel bosses will be hoping that Friday the 13th is not an unlucky day for them, with the venue’s modern bedrooms, open plan restaurant and outdoor rooftop terrace at Bar & Kitchen @NP20, fitness centre and range of meeting and event spaces all open for business.

Located on Lower Dock Street, with its reception entrance virtually directly opposite the entrance to Friars Walk Shopping Centre, it is hoped that this will help rejuvenate a city centre which was recently boosted by the reopening of Newport Market.

While the hotel rooms may be of more benefit to those visiting the city – with events at the ICC, the Riverfront Theatre, or Rodney Parade an allure, there is also hope that the hotel will be of benefit to the local community too.

In addition to creating a number of jobs, the hotel’s Bar & Kitchen @NP20 will offer dinner and drinks – including a cocktail menu, for hotel guests and locals alike.

One of the star attractions is likely to be the rooftop terrace area – which overlooks Commercial Street high above the hustle and bustle below.

What can guests expect?





In addition to the standard rooms – which are inspired by the Chartist movement and Newport’s Transporter Bridge, there are confirmed to be suites with additional space and amenities available.

Guests will also have access to a fully equipped gym during their stay.

The hotel also has five flexible meeting and event spaces, providing guests space to meet, work and entertain, along with breakout space designed for networking over a coffee.

Double rooms have been confirmed to start from £79 per night.

What has been said about the opening?





Mercure Hotel Newport general manager Ceri Trela said: “I’m thrilled to be opening our doors to welcome guests, from near and far, to enjoy the most exciting hotel opening we’ve seen in Newport for a long time.

"This new four-star hotel is a major investment for both Newport and Wales as a whole, bringing tourism, business and jobs to the area, whilst providing a solution to the significant gap in the market for much needed rooms.

“We know Newport residents will love the new facilities and locally inspired spaces, we also hope to attract big business bookings within the sport and leisure sectors, and in doing so strengthen the region as a destination and booking choice for the future.”

David Anderson, executive vice president – International at Interstate Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are really excited to be opening this amazing new hotel in this fantastic location.

“The Mercure Newport hotel is a great addition to our growing portfolio and a wonderful example of the Mercure brand.”

Jennie Howells, development director of Garrison Barclay Estates, owner of Chartist Tower said: “It has been an outstanding effort to get the hotel open ready for the summer, after the awful delays due to Wales Covid lockdowns, a big congratulations to Interstate management and contractors involved, it’s an extremely exciting time for Newport and we are looking forward to the other new projects we are bringing forward to the city this year.”