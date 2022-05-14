THESE six defendants from Gwent were recently jailed for a combined total of more than 30 years for committing sexual crimes against children.

We look at their cases.

Jordan Parton

A magician was jailed for 11 years for grooming underage girls.

Jordan Parton, 22, from Newport, posed as a 15-year-old boy online to persuade girls to take indecent photos in sexual poses.

The defendant, who has worked as a professional entertainer, then used the images to threaten his victims with one victim pleading with him not to post images of her on the internet.

Parton was the youngest member of the Cardiff Magic Society at 14, often doing street performances.

He has also performed as a juggler and balloon entertainer under the alias Crazy Clown Balloons.

Jacob Dallimore

A teenager raped a 13-year-old schoolgirl on waste ground under the M4 motorway after giving her drugs.

Jacob Dallimore, 19, from Newport, attacked his victim in the city hours after he had offered her Xanax tablets.

Judge Richard Williams told him: “You took full advantage of her condition later to isolate her before raping her on that waste ground under the M4 viaduct in Newport.

“She made it clear to you that she didn’t want to have sex but she was effectively defenceless at that time.”

Dallimore was sent to a young offender institution for five years.

Gad Evans

A convicted rapist was jailed after he subjected a young girl to “horrific abuse” in a separate case.

Gad Evans, 55, from Newport, was locked up for nine years following his guilty pleas to a raft of offences.

Owen Williams, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court that the defendant was jailed for rape more than a decade ago.

The defendant pleaded guilty to four counts of causing/inciting a girl under 12 to engage in sexual activity and one of assault by penetration.

Louis Beagen

Louis Beagen illegally used his father’s Facebook profile to contact women and was caught when one of them saw a report about him in the Argus.

The convicted child rapist was barred from going on social media under a false name under the terms of a sexual harm prevention order.

The 28-year-old from Newport was getting in touch with women via Facebook Messenger by using the profile of his dad Gareth Beagen.

The defendant was jailed for 20 months.

Michael Patrick

Michael Patrick sexually abused a schoolgirl in the 1980s when she was aged between eight and 10.

The 62-year-old, from Caerphilly, committed the offences when he was a young man twice his victim’s age.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant had learning difficulties and was “childlike and interacted with children as a result”.

Patrick was jailed for five years.

Donald Gordon

Donald Gordon was found guilty by a jury of sexually abusing a young girl.

The 62-year-old was convicted of five counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

He was jailed for five years.