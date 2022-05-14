A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

TYLER TEXAS ISAACS, 23, of Baldwin Street, Newport, was jailed for 17 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and breaching a restraining order on March 25.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

RORY HISCOX, 29, of Herbert Walk, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at the Royal Gwent Hospital and failing to surrender.

MICHAEL LEE STEED, 34, of Dunstable Road, Ringland, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4042 on August 15, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £454 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RUSSELL TERRENCE BOWDEN, 49, of Farm View, Britannia, Pengam, near Blackwood, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order for driving while disqualified.

He was ordered to pay £60 costs.

DARRYL ANTHONY DAVIES, 48, of Forest View, Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was ordered to pay £3,150 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted breaching an enforcement notice to remove tipped material land owned at Rembrandt Way, Newport.

LISA BRAY, 39, of Ringland Circle, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to possession of amphetamine on March 26.

She was made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHARLENE JUDY ELLIOTT, 40, of George Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £394 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted fraud by making a false representation with a bank card on January 8, 2021.

DARRYL JOHN EDWARDS, 38, of Eastville Road, Ty Llwyn, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.