A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

TIA MORGAN, 18, of Lliswerry Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Chepstow Road on April 10.

She was ordered to pay a £22 surcharge.

JORDAN TUCKER, 24, of Primitive Place, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving on College Road on April 10.

He was ordered to pay £449 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

HARRY WOOD, 47, of Albany Road, Blackwood, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he admitted drink driving with 43 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A472 in Newbridge on April 11.

He was made the subject of an alcohol treatment requirement, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for four years and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

BENJAMIN BROWN, 38, of George Street, Newport, was jailed for 38 weeks after he pleaded guilty to a burglary at the Newport Smile Centre dentist between February 28 and March 1 and being in breach of a community order for burglary.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

GAVIN THOMAS JENKINS, 40, of Meadow Close, Pengam, near Blackwood, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 93 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Moorland Road, Bargoed, on April 10.

He was made the subject of an alcohol treatment requirement, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for 36 months and told to pay £580 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JADE MORGAN, 33, of Manor Way, Ty Sign, Risca, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEPHEN CHARLES POWELL, 61, of Pantyresk, Mynyddislwyn, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KERR WILSON, 31, of Alexandra Place, Newbridge, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.