A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CONNOR JORDAN WEBB, 20, of Clytha Square, Newport, was ordered to pay £74 in a fine and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at the ATM at Tesco at Newport Retail Park on April 8.

TODD DICKINSON, 20, of St Briavels, near Lydney, Gloucestershire, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen in Chepstow on April 10.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for 36 months and told to pay £215 in a fine and a surcharge.

DANIEL JOHN MORRIS, 37, of St David’s Road, Abergavenny, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted drink driving with 96 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Holywell Road on April 10.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for 24 months and told to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

JOHN MICHAEL JAMES CORP, 32, of Buxton Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Gwaun Newydd on September 24, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CURTIS EDWARD CHARLES HOWES, 28, of Romney Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Albany Street on November 21, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NATHAN LLOYD, 40, of Gellideg Street, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TASLEEM ZAHIRA AHMED, 35, of Victoria Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANTHONY STEPHEN RICHARD LONERGAN, 56, of Lilburne Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK JAMES MASON, 42, of Mill Court, Hafodyrynys, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SARAH MOYSE, 37, of Thames Close, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

NIGEL PEACE, 41, of Milton Place, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.