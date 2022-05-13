With glimpses of sunny days gracing us over the weekend, hopefully the warmer weather is here to stay.

With many of us spending the milder days getting the garden ready for summer, you might be thinking about what additions to add this year.

How about a hot tub?

Hot tubs may scream decadence, excessive and often expensive… but what if you could pick up one of the popular Lay-Z-Spa hot tubs on sale?

We’ve listed the places where you can get the luxurious hot tub reduced, so you can add a bit of decadence to your summer evenings.

B&Q hot tubs

Lay-Z-Spa Miami

This hot tub is a total bargain at just £130, reduced from £250.

It sits 4 people and has 81 jet spas. It has a digitally controlled pump with soft-touch control panel and is fast and easy to set up.

You can buy this bargain Lay-Z-Spa here.

The Range hot tubs

Lay-Z-Spa Paris

The Range is also stocking Lay-Z-Spa hot tubs. This one, the Lay-Z-Spa Paris is reduced from £449.99 to just £399.

It fits six people and boasts 140 all-surrounding and massaging AirJets, a vibrant LED lighting system, and a digitally controlled pump with a rapid heating system.

You can get yours here.

Lay-Z-Spa Helsinki

You can also purchase the Lay-Z-Spa Helsinki, reduced to £599.

It has a freeze shield so it can be used all year, a durable and insulating inflatable lid and a leatheroid clip-on cover. Still not sure? We put one to the test to see if it was worth the money, you can see what we thought here.

Wowcher hot tubs

Lay-Z-Spa Vegas

Wowcher has this Lay-Z-Spa tub on sale for £789 reduced from £1400. That’s a saving of 44%!

This portable hot tub sits 4-6 people and comes with a Lay-Z-Spa jet system.

You can find out more about this hot tub on the Wowcher site.

Lay-Z-Spa hot tub accessories

And if you want to add a touch of luxury to your hot tub nights, then run don’t walk to the Lay-Z-Spa website with its amazing products including hot tub salts!

The Tranquil Spa Dead Sea Salts are specifically designed for hot tub use and come in three relaxing scents: Eucalyptus, Coconut & Vanilla, and Lavender.

And if you’re adding salts to your tub, why not go all out on the luxury experience and treat yourself to a cotton robe and padded pillow set. Bliss!