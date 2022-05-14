REPORTS of sewage being released into the River Wye earlier this week prompted concern that the river has "no chance of surviving".

However, an investigation carried out subsequently by Natural Resources Wales has refuted this - with NRW saying nothing is out of the ordinary.

At 7am on Monday, May 9, what was thought to be a "significant flow of raw sewage" was spotted on the Wye at Redbrook Fisheries.

Conservation group Friends of the Lower Wye sent pictures of the suspected contaminated water to the Argus, along with their concerns for the waterway.

"With issues like this happening, the river will have no chance at surviving," they said.

However, after having seen the pictures, and sending a team out to investigate the stretch of river, NRW has said the material spotted in the water was not sewage, but algae and bacteria.

They have also confirmed the algae is non-toxic.

Holly Sisley, environment team leader for NRW said: “On Monday we received reports of a potential pollution incident along the border of the river Wye at Redbook, following sightings of scum on the surface of the water.

“Officers attended the site swiftly to carry out an investigation, and we can confirm that the scum is not sewerage, but a combination of algae and bacteria.

“Similar reports have been received by the Environment Agency (EA) upstream and water samples analysed by the EA have confirmed that the algae is likely to be Oscillatoria, which is non-toxic and can often occur in rivers during hot or sunny weather.

“Inspections of storm outfalls in the vicinity were also carried but no discharge was found.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to report this to us.

"We would encourage anyone to report signs of pollution to us on 0300 065 3000, or via the report it form on our website so we can respond as quickly as possible.”

You can also report pollution incidents to the Environment Agency, by calling 0800 807060.