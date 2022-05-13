A NEWPORT man been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis after drugs were discovered by police while investigating an assault report.

As previously reported, Gwent Police seized cannabis plants and drug paraphernalia found in Rogerstone, in Newport, on Monday (May 9).

The force has confirmed officers were dealing with reports of an assault in Trewgwilym Road when they made the discovery.

A police spokesman said “We received a report of an assault in Tregwilym Road, Newport at around 5.45pm on Monday, May 9.

“Officers attended after the victim, a 56-year-old man from Camborne, was reportedly assaulted by another man.”

The victim, who has not been identified, sustained injuries to his head and later went to hospital for treatment.

“While carrying out enquiries in Tregwilym Road, officers seized a quantity of cannabis and related paraphernalia from an address,” continued the spokesman.

“A 56-year-old Newport man was arrested on suspicion of assault and later released on conditional bail. “He was also arrested on suspicion of cultivating a controlled drug of class B and received a conditional caution.”

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or send Gwent a direct message, quoting log reference 2200154138.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.