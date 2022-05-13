TRIBUTES have been paid to a “big friendly giant” who died in a crash on the A449.

The man who died in a crash on the A449 between Usk and Newport on Thursday, May 5, has been named as 49-year-old Sean Buffin from Ebbw Vale.

His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from Gwent Police’s specialist officers.

Paying tribute to Mr Buffin, his family said:

“We've been so shocked and deeply saddened by the death of our beloved son and brother Sean. “He was our big friendly giant, who always had time for everyone. He leaves a huge hole in the lives of those who knew and loved him and will be missed more than we can say. “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the emergency service personnel that attended the scene and tried to help Sean on that morning.”

The crash, which occurred at around 5.30am on May 5 involved a car (a Vauxhall Astra) and a lorry.

Emergency services - including Welsh Ambulance Service, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and Gwent Police (who assisted with traffic management) - were at the scene.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said:

“The driver of the Vauxhall Astra, a 49-year-old man from the Ebbw Vale area, was pronounced dead at the scene by personnel from the Welsh Air Ambulance. “We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any motorists with dashcam footage that were using the A449 between 5.15am and 5.45am and between Usk and Newport to contact us.”

You can call Gwnet Police on 101 or send them a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200148254, with any details.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.