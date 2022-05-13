FOR the first time ever LEGO has united with Hasbro to reveal the new fully converting LEGO Transformers Optimus Prime set.

The set made of over 1,500 LEGO pieces stands at 35cm tall in robot mode and 15cm in car mode.

The iconic Transformers Autobot, Optimus Prime is set to be a tribute to the heroic character and is really two builds in one thanks to its ability to convert between the two models without the need to rebuild.

For fans of the hit 80's show, this set is a must as it's in line with the original design featured in the animated TV series, model after the G1 Optimus Prime character.

The new Optimus Prime set. (LEGO/Hasbro)

Plus it comes will remarkable attention to detail with the ion blaster, Energon axe Enbergon Cube and the Autobot Matrix of Leadership which can be stored in the chest chamber all featured.

It even comes with a display plaque that you can add to model once built so you can admire and pay tribute to the iconic Transformers character.

The LEGO Transformers Optimus Prime set will be available globally from LEGO.com/optimus and in LEGO stores from June 1st for £149.99.

Senior Designer at the LEGO Group, Joseph Patrick Kyde said: "Optimus Prime has become a pop-culture symbol of courage, selflessness, and great leadership as well as an awesome toy that embodies the problem-solving and creativity skills that both companies value so much.

"It’s been a wonderful and challenging task to bring him to life using LEGO bricks, especially making sure that he can shift modes without disassembly and stay true to his signature look and style."

Get the set on June 1 via LEGO.