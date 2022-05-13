STRAIGHT up, neat or on the rocks - there is only one way to celebrate World Cocktail Day.

As if we need an excuse to sip on a Strawberry Daiquiri or pour ourselves another Pornstar Martini but a boozy international celebration is as good a sign as any.

To help us celebrate and toast the occasion in style, The Bottle Club is offering customers up to 60 per cent off in its Spring sale.

Shoppers will be able to indulge in some of the brand's most popular cocktails from Baileys Eton Mess, Birthday Cake to Espresso Creams.

A cocktail with grapefruit and lime. Credit: Canva

The tempting sale even includes Teremana Tequila which is the tequila brand owned by Dwayne The Rock Johnson - do we even need another reason to try it?

Instead of forking out a fortune in an overpriced cocktail bar somewhere, why not get creative with your own cocktail master class at home?

Gather the girls and try out these three delicious recipes from The Bottle Club that are bound to leave you a little tipsy.

3 Cocktail recipes to celebrate World Cocktail Day in style

Baileys Eton Mess Milkshake

Baileys Eton Mess Milkshake. Credit: @meeracle.life/ The Bottle Club

The Bottle Club describes the Baileys Eton Mess Milkshake as "refreshing" and the perfect mixture of fruity and creamy and will not disappoint.

What you’ll need:

200g of fresh strawberries

400g strawberry ice cream (vegan if wanted)

A teaspoon of vanilla extract

150ml whole milk or oat milk for a vegan/dairy-free alternative

2 tablespoons of sugar for those with a sweeter tooth

50ml. of Baileys Eton Mess (on sale with The Bottle Club)

Ice

Blender

For decoration:

1 Strawberry

Whipped cream

How to make:

You know the drill - Take your ice cream out the freezer 5-10 minutes before making your shake. Chop your strawberries and add these, your ice cream, your vanilla extract, milk and Baileys to your blender. We’d recommend tasting your shake before deciding if you want to add a bit more sugar.

Pour your milkshake in a glass with ice, add the whipped cream and a strawberry for decoration and there you have it - the perfect boozy strawberry milkshake.

Biscoff Espresso Martini

Biscoff Espresso Martini. Credit: @Balticmarket / The Bottle Club

What you’ll need:

60ml Baileys Espresso Cream (20% off on The Bottle Club website)

55-85g Biscoff sauce or spread (if you get the smooth spread we recommend you heat this up so it makes a lighter consistency for your martini. To do this, you will need a small pan of boiling water and a bowl - melt as though you would butter)

Biscoff biscuits for topping

Ice

How to make:

Add the ice, vodka, coffee liquor and lotus sauce/melted spread together in your cocktail shaker.

Shake it up, pour it into a martini glass and enjoy.



The Bottle Club Top tip: If you are in a rush, you can add the Lotus Biscoff sauce to a Bottleproof Espresso Martini in a cocktail shaker with ice.

Frozen Watermelon Margarita

Frozen Watermelon Margarita. Credit: @recipegirl/ The Bottle Club

What you’ll need:

(320 g) seedless watermelon rind removed, cubed

Half a lime, squeezed

50ml Teremana Tequila (recommended by The Bottle Club)

50ml Orange juice

1 1/2 cup ice or more

How to make:

Freeze the watermelon chunks for at least 2 hours (optional but makes it even more refreshing)

Combine all the ingredients, including the tequila, in a high powered blender and pulse until fully combined and smooth. Add more ice if needed to get the consistency you like.

Pour into salt or sugar-rimmed glasses and garnish with a lime wedge.

Sip and enjoy!