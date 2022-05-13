ONLINE retailer Amazon has joined supermarket chains Tesco, Aldi and more in a bid to recall a range of chicken products amid fears they could be contaminated with salmonella.
Along with the online store, major supermarkets across the UK have issued an urgent "DO NOT EAT" warning as food poisoning fears are being linked to salmonella.
With a range of ready-to-eat meals including sandwiches, wraps, pasta and salads over food poisoning risks.
Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Pret A Manger, Marks & Spencer and Waitrose have all made the “precautionary measure” over salmonella fears.
What happens if you get salmonella?
Salmonella infection usually causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms can begin six hours to six days after infection and can last up to a week.
Amazon recall
Product details
Amazon Arabiatta Chicken Pasta Salad
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 12 May 2022
Amazon BBQ Chicken Hot wrap
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 12 May 2022
Amazon Chicken and Bacon Caesar Baguette
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 12 May 2022
Amazon Chicken and Spinach Protein Pot
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 12 May 2022
Amazon Chicken Caesar Wrap
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 12 May 2022
Amazon Chicken Tikka Bites
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 12 May 2022
Amazon Chicken Triple Sandwich
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 12 May 2022
Amazon Harissa Chicken and Grain Salad
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 12 May 2022
Amazon Katsu Chicken and Coconut Slaw
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 12 May 2022
Amazon Lemongrass Chicken Grain Salad
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 12 May 2022
Amazon Mexican Chicken Mini Salad
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 12 May 2022
Amazon Sweet Chilli Chicken Noodle Salad
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 12 May 2022
Amazon Thai Chicken Hot Box
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 12 May 2022
Amazon Tikka Chicken & Masala Potato
- Use by: All use by dates up to and including 12 May 2022
Food Standards agency issue advice to Amazon customers
The Food Standards Agency said: "The products listed above may be contaminated with salmonella. Symptoms of salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.
"Action taken by the company Cranswick Country Foods is recalling the above products. Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the above products."
It added: "Our advice to consumers If you have bought the above products, do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund."
