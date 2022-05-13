PUBLIC Health Wales’ latest Covid data includes 81 newly reported cases of the virus and 10 Covid-related deaths.

The latest data from Public Health Wales, representing a 24-hour period, includes 10 Covid-related deaths, but none within the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (UHB).

According to Public Health Wales there have been four Covid-related deaths in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB, two in the Betsi Cadwaladr UHB, two in the Hywel Dda UHB, and two in the Swansea Bay UHB.

This brings Public Health Wales’ death toll – throughout the entire Covid pandemic – to 7,443 which includes 1,223 in the Aneurin Bevan UHB and 23 residents outside Wales.

The data from Public Health Wales also includes 80 newly reported Covid cases in Wales, and one in a resident outside Wales.

Sixteen of these newly reported cases are in the Gwent region – with no new cases reported in Blaenau Gwent.

According to Public Health Wales there are seven newly reported cases of coronavirus in Newport, four in Monmouthshire, three in Caerphilly, and two in Torfaen.

The newly reported cases of Covid, according to Public Health Wales, are as follows: