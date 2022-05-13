A FORMER star of hit Channel 4 show, Gogglebox, has been jailed for a sex attack on a teenage boy.

Andrew Bennett, who appeared on the show in season 12, cornered a boy in a house and attacked him leaving the boy “in tears” and suffering from flashbacks.

Bennet was taking selfies with the boy before he forced his hands down the boys pants, gave him a hickey and tried to lure the boy into a bedroom for sex.

The 47-year-old from Sunderland initially denied the charges and claimed his actions were down to his use of “slimming drugs”.

After DNA connected him to the boy, he later admitted one charge of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and two of sexual activity with a child.

The victim said: "I am trying to be positive and move on, however, I do think this will take some time."

Judge Tim Gittins sentenced Bennett to 29 months in prison and the former Gogglebox star now has to sign the sex offenders registers as well as abide by a sexual harm prevention order for a decade.

Judge Gittins told the disgraced star: "You sought to blame slimming drugs for your behaviour. I acknowledge this was an aberration in your behaviour, it was unplanned and only occurred because you were intoxicated."