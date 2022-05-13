A MODEL and student from Northumberland with a very famous ex-boyfriend is the latest to be linked to the new series of Love Island on ITV.

Fans of the popular dating show are already asking when the new series will start as they begin to clear their diaries for the summer of love.

Kat Harrison has reportedly impressed ITV bosses during auditions for the new series which is expected to start next month.

Among her ex-boyfriends is star of MTV’s Geordie Shore Marty McKenna meaning she will be used to the limelight if she was to star in the smash hit show presented by Laura Whitmore.

A source from the show told The Sun: “Kat is the mix for the next series of Love Island. She works as a model but is also a student at Northumbria uni. They think she has the full package, brains and beauty, and could bring a lot to the table.

“Kat really impressed and she should be a shoe-in for the show. She used to date Marty from Geordie Shore so is no stranger to a bit of the limelight.

“Getting onto Love Island will be a huge boost for her though and will show off her credentials in her own right.”

Daughter of football star Michael Owen, Gemma, is also rumoured to be among the contestants being considered.

As is Sophie Draper, a 22-year-old beautician who previously dated Aston Villa defender Matty Cash.