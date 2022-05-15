AS we are now seeing more events returning and the world heading back to a form of normality after the covid pandemic, we are seeing the return of Gwent carnivals – with Pill Carnival beginning the hunt for this year’s queen and court.
Here we dug deep into our archive to find these lovely images of carnivals gone by. Do you spot yourself in any of these photos or have any memories of past carnivals? Let us know.
Blackwood Homestart Mad Hatters tea party at Blackwood Carnival in 2005. Picture: Pete Dash
A vintage car rolling past Agincourt Square in Monmouth for the 2003 carnival
Members of Wyesham Social Club as characters from the Harry Potter books at Monmouth Carnival 2003. Picture: Andy Sherwill
Newport carnival queen Katie Wyatt (centre) in 1988
Crowds lining the streets for Newport Carnival in 1978
Bettws Communities First parade in 2011
The Pontypool carnival queen and court in 2003
Some of the attendees at Pill Carnival in 1983
