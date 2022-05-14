OUR camera club is growing by the day, with more than 4,500 members who share their photos.
Subject matter can vary, we only ask that photos are taken within the Gwent region, which includes:
- Newport;
- Torfaen;
- Monmouthshire;
- Blaenau Gwent;
- Caerphilly.
The inclusive group welcomes all ages and abilities to share their work - along with tips and tricks - and gives them the opportunity for their work to be featured (with credit) in South Wales Argus and our sister titles.
This includes our picture spreads which offer the chance to show off beauty spots in Gwent and showcase the terrific talent in the club.
Sometimes these are themed, while other times we let the members imagination run wild.
To see some of the wonderful work shared recently scroll through the gallery at the top of this page.
For those wanting to see more photos, or join the fun, visit facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup
