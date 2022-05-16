A FORMER Deliveroo and Tesco worker offering a drug delivery service in Newport has been spared prison.

Hani Yassin, 24, had carried on dealing cannabis despite being arrested and released under investigation by the police.

The Eritrean national would sometimes send “text bombs” advertising the sale of the class B drug to nearly 100 potential customers at a time.

When they raided Yassin’s home last Christmas the police found £1,900 cash in his bedroom, prosecutor David Pinnell told Cardiff Crown Court.

Officers had also seized cannabis and mobile phones containing drug-related messages during the course of their investigation.

The defendant, Mr Pinnell added, was a “street dealer” who had played a “significant role”.

Yassin, of Dolphin Street, Pill, Newport, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of the class B drug with intent to supply.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property.

The offences took place between September 2021 and this March.

Gareth Williams, representing Yassin, said his client had been in the UK since 2015 after leaving his war-torn home country.

His barrister said: “He is sorry and ashamed of what he has done and his parents would be if they knew.”

Yassin, who had spent more than a month in prison after being remanded in custody, wanted to address his addiction and had been smoked cannabis from a young age, the court heard.

Mr Williams added how the defendant had worked for Deliveroo and Tesco.

The judge, Recorder Neil Owen-Casey, told Yassin: “This was a thought-out plan to supply.”

But he said he was prepared to suspend his sentence to give him an opportunity to “rehabilitate himself”.

The defendant was jailed for eight months, suspended for two years.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and complete an eight-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant thanked the judge before the video link with Cardiff Prison ended.

Yassin is set to face a proceeds of crime hearing on August 26.