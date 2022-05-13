A TEENAGER from Pontypool has been reported missing.

Chantelle Baghurst, 14, who is also known as Hayda, was last seen at their home in Pontypool at 3.30pm on Tuesday, May 10.

Hayda is described as thin, about 5ft 2ins, and has long dark hair.

They have links to Newport, Abergavenny and Swansea.

If anybody has any information on their whereabouts then get in touch with Gwent Police via social media or by calling 101.

The log reference 2200155521 should be quoted in communications about Hayda's location.

Hayda is also asked to get in touch with Gwent Police to to confirm that they are safe and well.

