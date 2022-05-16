NEWPORT is a city filled with history, and while much of it has been lost to time, other things still remain – even if they are out of sight.

A simple walk through the city centre could put you just metres away from some weird and wonderful things – or locations where mysteries are yet to be uncovered.

One well known piece of the city's past which looks set to be uncovered is the vaults underneath Newport’s market, which have been used as holding cells, storage space, and escape rooms, over the years.

But, they are nothing compared to the latest discovery in Newport city centre.

The former Lloyd's Bank in Newport - soon to be home of the relaunched Delilah's

Just a few yards away from the market, also on the High Street, is the Silurian Hotel.

On ground floor level and above, it is a perfectly pleasant hotel.

But, down in its basement lies a secret, which could so easily have been forgotten to time.

The hidden bank vault

To the rear of the Silurian is the former bar and nightclub which was called Delilah’s for a time, and Yates’s wine bar before that.

Anyone of a certain age will remember nights out in these Newport institutions, and will likely have some less-than-fond memories of the toilets downstairs from the main dancefloor.

But, little did many people know that behind the back walls of those toilets, hidden from site, was an old abandoned bank vault.

The bank vault lies down below the hotel and bar space

Because, many a year before 55 High Street was a hotel or nightlife venue, it existed as the city centre branch of Lloyds Bank.

The largest retail bank in Britain, it took pride of place on the corner of the High Street, directly opposite the grand old entrance to Newport Railway Station.

Of course, back then, ATM machines had yet to be invented, let alone modern day wizardry such as online banking.

It meant that the only way for banks to keep customers’ money, stocks and valuables safe were in huge vaults.

As an added layer of security, inside those vaults items were stored inside safes.

The safe inside the vault

There is a slight gap in this story, it has to be said.

Documents found show that as recently as 1932, 55 High Street was still a bank.

But these days, Lloyds Bank is based on Commercial Street – and it is not immediately clear when they made the move.

An old, locked safe in the bank vault - and its contents are a mystery

One thing is clear though, they didn’t quite take everything with them.

A little clue as to when they moved might lie in what the bank left behind – a few discarded floppy disks left strewn around what is now a dilapidated bank vault.

Interestingly, there are also old and yellowed documents between the bank and customers which were left behind, some filing cabinets, and some trader’s satchels.

A trader satchel and bank documents left behind

But the most interesting thing to be found in the old abandoned bank vault was found in a dark, dusty, dingy corner of the vault – a locked safe.

While the building owners have also inherited a huge ring full of unmarked keys – one of which might open up the safe, it has yet to actually be opened.

As a result, it is a complete mystery as to what treasures might lie within.

Granted, a more sensible soul might point out that Lloyds would almost certainly have taken anything of value or importance with them – but that doesn’t sound nearly as fun.

Instead, we can but imagine what weird or wonderful things could lie within.

Can I see the bank vault?





As interesting as the hidden vault is, plans to open it up to the public would be too much of a health and safety headache for the Mainty Group – who operate the Silurian Hotel.

Instead, they are doing the next best thing.

The team behind the Delilah's project. From left - Max Kastanje (CEO, Promagem LTD), Mark Dudley (operations director, Mainty), Craig Davies (CEO, Mainty), Dominique De Jong (COO, Promagem LTD)

They recently announced that they would be relaunching Delilah’s as a bar and restaurant, taking the city down memory lane, but putting a modern twist to it.

Once again, the old vault will be blocked off, but anyone who heads down Delilah’s stairs to spend a penny will be able to so in the knowledge that they are stood just yards from one of Newport’s many mysteries.