A PETITION demanding a halt to plans to remove a rapid response vehicle at an ambulance station has been handed into the Senedd.

The Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust (WAST) is considering halving its emergency vehicle fleet at Monmouth ambulance station, leaving just one vehicle to cover the area.

A paper petition signed by 3,208 people and an online one with a further 103 signatures was presented to Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, Peter Fox, on behalf of the Senedd’s petitions committee on Thursday.

The petition says: “The Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust are considering cutting the Rapid Response Vehicle (RRV) based at Monmouth ambulance station, leaving just one ambulance for the area.

“This will result in an increase in response times.

“RRVs were introduced because they can reach critical, isolated, sick, and injured patients quickly, easing pain, suffering, and saving lives. This hasn’t changed, and with an increasing population in the area, we need more resources not less.”

It will now be considered by the petitions committee at a meeting on Monday, May 23.

Lorraine Allman, who, with Terry Kirton, handed over the petition, said: “This is an extremely important, non-partisan campaign which everyone, regardless of political colour, should get behind.

“If the RRV is removed, I dread to think of the consequences.

“People’s lives are at stake at the end of the day, and we hope our calls will now be heeded.”

Following the presentation of the petitions, Ms Allman and Mr Kirton met with Jason Killens, chief executive of WAST, and local GP Rachel Thomas-Hewartson.

Mr Killens agreed to review and revisit the data presented by campaigners, it is understood.

The data shows there has been a 2.3 per cent increase in population in Monmouthshire since 2017, compared to a 1.6 per cent increase across Wales from 2018 to 2025 used to inform the review.

Figures showing the number of people with atrial fibrillation, cancer and dementia in Monmouthshire being among the highest in Gwent were also presented.

Mr Fox said: “Scrapping the rapid response vehicle will undoubtedly have dire consequences for young and old people throughout Monmouthshire.

“The fact that more than 3,000 people have signed the petition shows just how concerned Monmouthshire residents are. We now need to see action, not words.”

Mr Killens said: “I had a productive meeting with Lorraine Allman and Terry Kirton from the Save the Monmouthshire RRV campaign yesterday, where following a presentation I was better able to understand the concerns they hold for emergency medical cover in their community.

“The Trust will be considering and responding to the helpful and constructive questions they shared with us during the meeting.

“I was also able to explain the rationale behind our roster review and how we can best serve people in rural communities by optimized placement of emergency ambulances.”