PUPILS at Maindee Primary School have buried a time capsule in a housing development near the school.

Year four and five pupils were involved with a number of projects alongside Newport City Homes and the Jehu Group at the site on Coverack Road.

The capsule contains memories specifically from 2021.

The pupils buried the time capsule during a ceremony once the 76 new homes at the site were completed.

One of the class teachers, Emily Bruce, said: "My class have loved being involved in a number of projects at the site and learning about building homes.

"They were very creative in choosing what items to include in their time capsule.

"It was a real buzz for them knowing that a future generation will look back and able to learn about what they got up to in 2021."

Martin Workman, construction director at Jehu, said: "It’s been great working in partnership with Newport City Homes to achieve their ambitious development targets through some really challenging times, and fantastic to see the scheme in its final stages.

"We’re really impressed with the interest and ownership that the children of Maindee Primary School have taken in the project throughout the build, and hopefully we’ve piqued that interest for them to consider becoming construction professionals in the future. "

READ MORE:

Ceri Doyle, chief executive of Newport City Homes, said: "In a few weeks the front door keys will be handed over to the new residents who we know can’t wait to get into their homes.

"Jehu have done fantastic work with the school so this event was a chance for the children to see the finished homes.

"It was lovely to meet them on the site and watch as they buried their piece of history in the grounds of these new homes."