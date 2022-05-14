DO YOU know what a superfood is? If you don’t, then you’re not alone. Research from Holland & Barret has shown that one in five people don’t know the benefits.

Superfoods are nutrient dense foods that are packed full of vitamins and minerals. They can come in all different formats, such as fresh fruit and vegetables as well as seeds, oils and powders.

According to Holland & Barret, nearly half of the UK would like to add superfoods to their meals if they knew more about them.

So, to help you make the most of all the superfoods out there and their benefits, Holland & Barret has recommended some of the best blends and powders to get you started.

Holland & Barret superfood blends

Night Time (Sleep Latte) is a warming malt blend of superfoods high in magnesium contributing to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue, normal functioning of the nervous system, and normal psychological function.

Naturya Gut Feel Mixed Berry Flax contains milled flax seeds, berries, acai and beetroot powders, and bio cultures. This helps to support normal immune system function and normal function of digestive enzymes with high levels of calcium Omega 3, fibre, a great source of copper and protein.

Naturya Organic Spirulina Powder is an underwater wonder food packed full of vegan protein – Naturya Spirulina Powder is 66% protein – as well as fibre, B vitamins, magnesium, iron, and calcium. It truly is a super food!

Naturya Organic Wheatgrass Powder is one of nature's most prized plant. The organic wheatgrass powder will get straight to work nourishing your body with protein, fibre, and iron. It’s also high in calcium which supports the maintenance of normal bones and teeth.

Aduna Baobab Superfruit Powder is a fibre-enriched superfood, perfect for your favourite breakfasts and smoothies. Baobab is one of the most nutrient-dense foods in the world with nutrients that support normal energy-yielding metabolism and immune system function.

Naturya Organic Maca Powder is a perfectly balanced mix of fibre, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals which contributes to normal functioning of the immune system, normal cognitive function, and maintenance of normal bones.

Naturya Organic Cacao Powder is a powder naturally rich in copper, magnesium, zinc, and protein to nourish your body. Cacao powder has a natural plant-based protein content and contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.

Alex Glover, Senior Nutritionist at Holland & Barrett, said: “We know that the superfoods can be confusing, with our new research finding that a fifth of people are unsure of their benefits. However, we also know that there’s appetite to learn more as almost half would incorporate superfood products into their meals if they understood their fantastic health credentials. Superfoods span a range of food and drink – both raw ingredients and products – that pack a nutritional support punch.

“Holland & Barrett’s range of nutrition rich superfoods are a quick and easy way to supercharge any meal. With a variety of options – from powders and blends to grains and seeds – customers can support all sorts of wellness needs such as immunity, skincare health, energy, and psychological function. To further support customers on their journey, they can schedule online consultations with Holland & Barrett experts to find out which superfood products are perfect for their nutritional needs.”

