MORRISONS is set to launch a Jubilee and coronation themed range of food which includes sweet treats and items perfect for a picky tea if you’re hosting celebrations during the bank holiday.

You’ll find pizzas, cookies, scotch eggs, cakes, bottles of bubbly plus more.

The range will be available in stores from Friday, May 13, and selected items will be available to buy online via the Morrisons website.

The supermarket is also launching offers throughout May and June including:

Sandwich Platters and Grazing Boxes – order online and collect in-store

1L Pimms for £9.99 – England only

2 for £20 crates of beer and cider

Half price British Mackerel

(Top) Jubilee Cupcake Platter (bottom) Coronation Chicken Baguette (Morrisons/Canva)

Morrisons’ Jubilee and Coronation themed food range

Here’s the items you can buy to throw a Jubilee party that’s one to remember.

Available from May 13

Coronation Scotch Eggs - £2

Available from May 16

White Chocolate & Strawberry Jubilee Pizza - £3.20

Morrisons Red, White and Blue Bunting Kit (to decorate cakes) - £3.50

Coronation Chicken & Pork Slicing Pie - £8

Ultimate Pulled Ham Hock Three Cheese Quiche Slice - £1

(Top left) Giant Cookie (bottom left) Elizabeth Sponge (middle) Clarence the Corgi (top right) Coronation Chicken & Pork Slicing Pie (bottom right) Whole British Mackerel (Morrisons/Canva)

Available from May 21

Clarence the Corgi - £6

Available from May 23

Jubilee Cupcake Platter - £5

Jubilee Biscuit - £1

Coronation Chicken Baguette - £2.50

(Top left) Jubilee Biscuit (bottom left) Limited Edition Meat Pack (middle) Gourmet Collection Queen Lamb Kebab (top right) Ultimate Pulled Ham Hock Three Cheese Quiche Slice (Morrisons/Canva)

Available from May 30

Giant Cookie - £7

Gourmet Collection Queen Lamb Chicken - £5

Limited Edition Meat Pack - £9.99

Whole British Mackerel - £3

Elizabeth Sponge - £4

Drinks

Pimms No1 - £9.99 (Half price in England only)

2 for £20 beers & ciders

The Best Presse or Cordial (Alcohol free: The Best Strawberry and Rhubarb Cordial or The Best Rhubarb & Ginger Presse) - £1.75/£2 – Available from May 16

The Best English Sparkling Brut Vintage – £25 - Available now

Freixenet Sparkling Rose Magnum - £24 - Available now

St Peter’s Jubilee Ale - £1.49 - Available from May 16

The Classic Sandwich Platter and Continental Grazing Box are both available to order online and collect in-store and cost £8 each.

You can shop the Morrisons Jubilee and coronation themed range instore and selected items via the Morrisons website.

