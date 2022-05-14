MORRISONS is set to launch a Jubilee and coronation themed range of food which includes sweet treats and items perfect for a picky tea if you’re hosting celebrations during the bank holiday.
You’ll find pizzas, cookies, scotch eggs, cakes, bottles of bubbly plus more.
The range will be available in stores from Friday, May 13, and selected items will be available to buy online via the Morrisons website.
The supermarket is also launching offers throughout May and June including:
- Sandwich Platters and Grazing Boxes – order online and collect in-store
- 1L Pimms for £9.99 – England only
- 2 for £20 crates of beer and cider
- Half price British Mackerel
Morrisons’ Jubilee and Coronation themed food range
Here’s the items you can buy to throw a Jubilee party that’s one to remember.
Available from May 13
- Coronation Scotch Eggs - £2
Available from May 16
- White Chocolate & Strawberry Jubilee Pizza - £3.20
- Morrisons Red, White and Blue Bunting Kit (to decorate cakes) - £3.50
- Coronation Chicken & Pork Slicing Pie - £8
- Ultimate Pulled Ham Hock Three Cheese Quiche Slice - £1
Available from May 21
- Clarence the Corgi - £6
Available from May 23
- Jubilee Cupcake Platter - £5
- Jubilee Biscuit - £1
- Coronation Chicken Baguette - £2.50
Available from May 30
- Giant Cookie - £7
- Gourmet Collection Queen Lamb Chicken - £5
- Limited Edition Meat Pack - £9.99
- Whole British Mackerel - £3
- Elizabeth Sponge - £4
Drinks
- Pimms No1 - £9.99 (Half price in England only)
- 2 for £20 beers & ciders
- The Best Presse or Cordial (Alcohol free: The Best Strawberry and Rhubarb Cordial or The Best Rhubarb & Ginger Presse) - £1.75/£2 – Available from May 16
- The Best English Sparkling Brut Vintage – £25 - Available now
- Freixenet Sparkling Rose Magnum - £24 - Available now
- St Peter’s Jubilee Ale - £1.49 - Available from May 16
The Classic Sandwich Platter and Continental Grazing Box are both available to order online and collect in-store and cost £8 each.
You can shop the Morrisons Jubilee and coronation themed range instore and selected items via the Morrisons website.
Morrisons branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Park Road
- Bargoed: Bargoed Gateway
- Caerphilly: Castle Court
- Cwmbran: Grange Road
- Ebbw Vale: Beaufort Road
- Newport: Azelea Road, Rogerstone
- Newport: Orb Drive
